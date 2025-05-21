$50,000 for smuggling group of draft dodgers: soldier and his accomplice detained, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

SBI officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to a serviceman from Kyiv and a resident of Kharkiv who planned to smuggle four men of military age across the state border. The total amount of the "comfort tour" was USD 50 thousand.

According to the investigation, the Kharkiv resident was looking for people to leave Ukraine and promised unimpeded departure through the checkpoint on special vehicles. He assured that all formalities would be resolved on the spot thanks to the right connections. He planned to keep $10,000 of the total amount for himself and give the rest to the scheme's participants, including a military officer.

The serviceman was supposed to take the men to the border in a car with special signals and ensure unimpeded passage, using his official position.

Detention of scheme participants

Both suspects were detained during the transfer of the entire agreed amount. The car was seized.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal trafficking of persons across the state border committed by an organised group.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 1 million bail for each of them.

What do they face?

The article provides for up to 9 years in prison.