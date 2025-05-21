Occupiers struck apartment building in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with aerial bomb, injuring two women. PHOTOS

An aerial bomb struck a residential apartment building in the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The police received the report of the strike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi on May 21. Officers from the Kupiansk district police department were immediately dispatched to the scene.



According to the report, the strike damaged the entrance section of a three-story building. Nearby apartment buildings and private houses were also affected. Two women, aged 70 and 66, sustained injuries.

"Law enforcement officers are currently identifying all the affected citizens and documenting the consequences of the air strike. Criminal proceedings have been opened over the war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police added.

