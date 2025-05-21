Case of former heads of Rivne Regional and District TCR and SS who helped men evade mobilisation referred to court – SBI. PHOTOS

The SBI completed an investigation into the former heads of the Rivne regional and district Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

According to the investigation, the officials organised a scheme that allowed approximately fifty persons liable for military service to avoid mobilisation. They also took measures to ensure that these individuals were not put on the wanted list. Both defendants were dismissed from their positions. They are charged under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

As noted, the former head of the district TCR pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment with a probationary period. The former head of the regional centre pleaded not guilty. During the pre-trial investigation, both were chosen a preventive measure - detention without bail.

As a reminder, the same officials are accused of beating a subordinate, illicit enrichment and drug possession in another criminal proceeding. They face up to 12 years in prison for the combined crimes, while the new qualification is 5 to 8 years in prison.

Earlier, the media reported that the head of the Rivne Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, Serhii Lutsiuk, had been detained. A video of a subordinate being abused was found on his phone.

Later, the SBI said that they had detained the heads of the regional and district military commissariats of Rivne region.