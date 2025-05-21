Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: houses, administrative buildings, infrastructure, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 21 May, the Russian army struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the occupiers shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities. They terrorised them with artillery and UAVs.
Reportedly, no people were injured, however, the aggressor caused damage.
During the day, Russian attacks damaged the administrative building, infrastructure, three apartment buildings, 6 private houses, and 2 outbuildings. Several cars, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.
