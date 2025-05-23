He helped men flee abroad to avoid mobilisation: owner of barbershop detained in Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

A scheme to smuggle persons liable for military service to Moldova was exposed in Kyiv. The owner of a barbershop provided not only hairdressing services, but also helped men escape mobilisation abroad.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the criminal dealings were carried out by a 30-year-old private entrepreneur - the owner of a barbershop in Kyiv. In conversation with clients, he found people willing to leave the country illegally and offered them his help. He said that he allegedly had friends who were smugglers and suggested that the men contact them via the telegram messenger. To convince them, he said that the dealers had been working for a while and had successfully smuggled many people.

After the men agreed to the offer, they received a call from a hidden account from the alleged organiser of the illegal business, who introduced them to the terms of further "cooperation".



Thus, according to the National Police, in return for $14,000, one of the men was promised to organise a passage to Moldova through Odesa region, bypassing border posts. The future fugitive was supposed to transfer 70% of the amount to a trusted person, a hairdresser in Kyiv. The rest of the money was to be given directly to the interlocutor after a successful transition in Moldova.

The entrepreneur was detained immediately after receiving part of the money - $9,800 for an illegal service.

During the authorised searches, the police found correspondence with "clients", $17,000 and an ID card of an official of an NGO with signs of forgery on the suspect's phone.

The man has already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender faces up to nine years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Measures are being taken to identify and bring to justice other persons involved in this crime.





