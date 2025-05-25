Day in Donetsk region: two dead and six wounded, three districts of the region shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled localities in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region as of the morning of 25 May, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was injured and a house was damaged in Dobropillia; several houses were damaged in Bilytske. An administrative building was damaged in Shakhove, warehouses were destroyed in Kucherevyi Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodyazh. A person was wounded in Rodynske.

Read more: Russia is prolonging war and continues to kill every day. Silence of America and others in the world only encourages Putin - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 5 private houses, an administrative building, and an outbuilding were damaged; in Novoselivka, a person died, 2 houses were destroyed, and 7 more were damaged; in Zarichne, 3 houses were damaged, and in Torske, 1 house was damaged. A car was damaged in Krestyshche of the Sviatohirsk community. An infrastructure facility and a car were damaged in Rayhorodok of the Mykolaiv community. In Sloviansk, 2 warehouses, 6 garages, an industrial workshop and a truck were damaged. A civilian was injured in Andriivka and a truck was damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 14 private houses and one multi-storey building were damaged, as well as a power line. In Illinivka, a house, a garage and a car were damaged; in Yablunivka, 4 houses were damaged; in Zorya, a person was wounded and 5 houses were damaged; in Stara Mykolaivka, another house was damaged; in Berestok, one person was killed and 2 were wounded, and 4 houses were damaged.

Look: Drones buzzing, chestnuts peering through windows that are no longer there: Pokrovsk after numerous enemy strikes. Photo report

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 private houses were damaged.

See more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones: fires broke out. PHOTOS

It is noted that during the day, Russians fired 43 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 72 people were evacuated, including 22 children.













