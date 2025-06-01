Two people have been missing for three days under rubble of five-storey building in Bilozerske - State Emergency Service.. PHOTO

Search operations continue at the site of a five-storey building damaged by a Russian attack in Bilozerske, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the rescuers continue search and rescue operations for the third day in a row. Two people are being searched for under the rubble

"On 30 May, an enemy Shahed drone hit a five-storey residential building in Bilozerske, destroying apartments from the third to the fifth floors of one of the entrances," the SES reminded.

Read more: Enemy motorized vehicles were destroyed near Leonidivka, occupiers tried to break through our defenses in area of ​​​​Bahatyr - OSGT "Khortytsia"

It is noted that more than 70 tonnes of rubble have been dismantled so far. The work is ongoing.





Earlier it was reported that on the night of 30 May , Russian troops struck a five-storey building in Bilozerske with a Geranium-2 UAV. A 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were injured.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that two people may be under the rubble of a five-storey building in Bilozerske.