Former U.S. Commander in Europe Ben Hodges commented on the SSU's special operation "Pavutyna".

Censor.NET reports this with reference to his account on the social network X.

"Apparently, President Zelenskyy does have some cards," he wrote, alluding to a dispute between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House in February, when the US president said the Ukrainian leader had "no cards" without American help.

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on the Operation "Pavutyna".

