Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of Germany, Italy and Britain in Istanbul. PHOTO

Today, on 2 June 2025, representatives of the Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom before the second round of talks with the Russian side in Istanbul.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

"In Istanbul, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine's European partners, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

The sides coordinated positions ahead of today's meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations," he said

It is also noted that members of the Ukrainian delegation reiterated Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts. They elaborated on the items of the agenda, which include leaders’ meeting, a full ceasefire, and humanitarian confidence-building measures..

As a reminder, Russia has announced that it will send the same delegation to the second stage of talks with Ukraine in Turkey as it did to the first.

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia is scheduled for Monday, 2 June, in Istanbul at 1pm at Çiragan Palace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia in Istanbul.