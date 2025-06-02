ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Russian strike hits five-story building in Bilozerske: body fragments found, emergency response completed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Emergency and search operations at the site of a partially destroyed five-story apartment building in Bilozerka, Donetsk region, have been completed following a Russian strike.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

During debris removal, rescuers discovered body fragments, which were handed over for forensic examination and further identification.

In total, emergency workers cleared 90 tonnes of destroyed structural debris.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of May 30, Russian forces struck a five-story apartment building in Bilozerka with a Geran-2 UAV. A 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son sustained injuries.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that two people might be trapped under the rubble of the apartment building in Bilozerka.

