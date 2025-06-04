Woman injured in shelling of Nikopol died in hospital. PHOTOS

One person died as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"It's a difficult day for Nikopol district. In addition to the five victims, an 83-year-old resident of Marhanets was injured. The woman was provided with all the necessary assistance. The enemy terrorised Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanetsk communities of the district and Nikopol. They used drones and artillery," he said.

Among the damages: a shop and a car. A garage was destroyed, four private houses were smashed. A gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

Later, Lysak said that a woman who had been injured in the attack on Nikopol died in hospital.

According to the updated data, she was 45 years old. Doctors fought for her life to the last. But her injuries were too severe.

Earlier it was reported that Russian invaders attacked a grocery store in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, 3 people were injured.

