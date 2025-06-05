Smuggling draft dodgers to EU for $15,000: Scheme exposed in Volyn – SBGS. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have detained a 44-year-old resident of Lutsk who organized an illegal channel for smuggling military-aged men abroad.

The suspect offered his "clients" a way out to EU countries through border checkpoints by hiding them inside vehicles. The scheme involved drivers of international passenger buses. The cost of such a "service" was $15,000.

Law enforcement officers documented the first installment of $10,000 paid by one man seeking to flee Ukraine. While preparing the border crossing, the suspect provided detailed instructions and tips on how to behave at the checkpoint.

It was established that the man had previously been implicated in criminal cases related to robbery and human smuggling. He has now been formally charged under Article 332, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal transportation of persons across the state border for profit and in prior collusion. The charge carries a sentence of up to nine years in prison and confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Security Service of Ukraine, border guards, police, and the Western Regional Prosecutor’s Office. The Lutsk City District Court has ruled to remand the suspect in custody with the option of bail set at over UAH 180,000.

