Enemy drone attacks demining vehicle in Kharkiv region, killing State Emergency Service sapper. PHOTOS

Occupants attacked rescuers with a drone while they were clearing farmland in the liberated territories of Izium district, Kharkiv region. One sapper was killed and two were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"The enemy aimed an attack drone directly at the working body of the MINEWOLF MV-370 demining machine when the sappers were servicing it and checking its operation," the statement said.

Unfortunately, one pyrotechnician was killed. Two more of his colleagues were wounded and are now in hospital, where doctors are fighting for their lives.

The deceased was a 37-year-old sapper-mechanic of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service Vasyl Belinsky.

He had been in the SES since 2023, and as a mechanical engineer since 2024. He is survived by his wife and nine-year-old daughter.