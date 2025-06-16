Russia is building nuclear base in Kaliningrad - Swedish media SATELLITE PHOTOS

The Swedish media reported that Russia was carrying out work at nuclear facilities near Europe.

This was reported by SVT, Censor.NET informs.

For example, satellite images from May 2025 show the Russian base in Kaliningrad, where nuclear weapons can be stored. In recent years, the base has been undergoing development and modernisation.





Read more: Russia is introducing nuclear aerial missile for MiGs and Su, - US intelligence

New buildings, a triple fence and new equipment have appeared on the territory. According to the Polish government, about 100 tactical nuclear weapons are stored in Kaliningrad.

At the "Asipovichy" base in Belarus, the Soviet nuclear weapons storage facility is also being updated, including a new loading platform for rail transport and air defence.





New buildings have also been spotted at the Novaya Zemlya base, which experts call a key Russian nuclear test site.





Read more: Schemes of Russia’s nuclear bases are in public access - investigation

On the Kola Peninsula, which borders Finland and Norway, about 50 warehouses-bunkers for ballistic missiles used from submarines have been built. A special pier for loading missiles onto submarines has also been spotted.

Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson said that the country is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are aware of this, and we have been following it for a long time. We are talking about Russian investments in nuclear capabilities and the implementation of the new doctrine," he said.

Read more: Germany calls on Iran to hold immediate talks on nuclear program