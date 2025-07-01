Hiding under truck sleeper berth: man detained in Rivne region for attempted illegal exit from Ukraine – SBGS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Border guards in Rivne region discovered a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region attempting to evade control by hiding in the mechanical features of a truck.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Organizer detained in Lviv region for smuggling men abroad via "Shliakh" system – SBGS. PHOTOS

As noted, the incident occurred in Sarny district. During an inspection at one of the checkpoints, the 24-year-old driver of a DAF truck claimed he was alone in the cabin. However, under the sleeper berth, hidden beneath personal belongings, border guards found another man.

The detained individual was identified as a 55-year-old resident of Apostolove city, Dnipropetrovsk region. Preliminary data indicate that he had arranged in advance with the driver to attempt illegal border crossing.

The illegal passenger has been held accountable for violating border laws. The driver was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He is charged under Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine." The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment from 7 to 9 years.

See more: Forged documents on having many children: draft dodger detained in Vinnytsia region – SBGS. PHOTOS