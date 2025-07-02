Enemy attacked rescuers while they were clearing up after shelling in Druzhkivka: equipment was damaged. PHOTOS

In Donetsk region, Russian troops insidiously attacked rescuers, damaging firefighting equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, during the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling of a private residential sector in the Druzhkivka community, the occupiers deliberately attacked the rescuers with a drone.











See more: Ruscists strike Kramatorsk with drones. Educational institution damaged. PHOTO

"Fortunately, the personnel were not injured: the firefighters suspended the work in time and moved to a safe distance. A fire tanker truck was damaged - the shock wave smashed out the windows and deformed the vehicle's compartments.

Such insidious actions of the enemy once again demonstrate their cynicism. Despite the constant threats, rescuers do not stop performing their duties," the SES said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists fired on the Donetsk region, at least 2 people were killed and 6 wounded