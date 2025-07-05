Consequences of massive strike by enemy drones on Chuhuiiv: 11 people injured, including two children. Large-scale fire is raging. PHOTOS

The night before, Russian troops launched a massive UAV attack on the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. 11 people were injured, including 2 children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, rescuers are currently extinguishing a large-scale fire at one of the city's facilities.

At another address, the UAVs hit a post office and a disused building. A fire broke out. Houses and cars were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

