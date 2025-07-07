Russians attacked at least 30 settlements in Kharkiv region over week: three people were killed and 66 were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past week, at least 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have been hit by enemy attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of Russian attacks

As noted, 66 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling, including 7 children.



Also, unfortunately, 3 people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy.



In addition, 3 people were injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown object.

See more: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: consequences of massive shelling eliminated, 20 injured. PHOTOS

What the Russians used to attack

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

132 unguided aircraft missiles;

1 X-38 missile;

42 KABs;

64 Shahed-type UAVs;

70 "Geranium-2" UAVs;

5 "Molniya" UAVs;

3 Lancet UAVs;

16 FPV drones;

5 UAVs of unspecified type.

Read more: Another attack by Shaheds in Kharkiv: seriously wounded woman dies in hospital

Destruction as a result of enemy attacks

The occupiers inflicted the greatest destruction on the civilian infrastructure of Kupiansk district, where at least 5 apartment buildings and 24 private houses, a building and an ambulance, 2 agricultural enterprises, a school, a shop, a cafe, and 9 cars were damaged.



In Kharkiv last week, the enemy damaged 17 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a sports complex, a dental clinic, a service station, an administrative building, 2 cafes, 3 shops, and 6 cars.

It is also reported that the SES units defused 744 explosive devices.



