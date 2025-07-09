Russia attacked carpentry workshop in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

Russian troops massively attacked the Zhytomyr region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitalii Bunechko, Censor.NET reports.

Damage was recorded to the production facilities of a carpentry shop and outbuildings. The glazing of the windows of two multi-storey residential buildings was also damaged.

"One of the fires caused by enemy strikes was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. The second is currently localised and is being extinguished.



Fortunately, according to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the events," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defence was operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk had suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences.

