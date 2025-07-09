Soldier who stole APC and fled was sentenced to 7 years in prison in Sumy region, - SBI. PHOTOS

A serviceman of a Sumy region unit was sentenced to 7 years in prison for desertion and theft of military equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

"In January 2025, a serviceman who served as a driver of special equipment left the military unit without permission. Under the pretext of refuelling an armoured personnel carrier with fuel, he left the unit in an armoured personnel carrier, taking an assault rifle with him, and headed home to Poltava region.

After travelling several hundred kilometres on public roads, he left the APC on the roadside near a village and went to sleep in a forest belt," the statement said.

The soldier was promptly detained, and the stolen armoured personnel carrier and weapons were returned to the military unit.

The court found the serviceman guilty of desertion and theft of military equipment committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 408, Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 7 years in prison.

