Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and new sanctions on Russia with Republican congressmen. PHOTO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Among other topics, the discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and next steps to increase pressure on Russia.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by Censor.NET.

"I was glad to meet with House members Andrew Garbarino, David Joyce, Mike Turner, and Ann Wagner. I confirmed Ukraine’s commitment to achieving a just peace and informed them about the increasing terror against civilians by Russia. Moscow rejects the ceasefire regime and intensifies air strikes in response to all constructive peace proposals from Ukraine," the minister said.

The parties discussed the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and next steps to increase pressure on Russia, including new tough U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting off funding for Russia’s military machine.

"We are grateful to the U.S. Congress and both parties for their unwavering support of Ukraine in our defense against Russian aggression. I welcome positive signals from Congress regarding readiness to support and expand mutually beneficial defense cooperation with Ukraine," Sybiha said.

The minister added that Ukraine is ready to share its knowledge and technology. He also emphasized that a strong Ukrainian-American strategic partnership is fundamental to transatlantic peace and security.

