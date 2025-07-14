2 461 6
Ukrainian combat module "Khyzhak" codified and approved for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO
The domestic remote-controlled combat module "Khyzhak" has been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.
As noted, the "Khyzhak" combat module can be used both stationary and on a mobile platform. The 7.62 mm machine guns installed on it can be equipped with Soviet-style or NATO-standard ammunition.
The remote-controlled module can fire at small arms ranges. It can track and fire in different planes: at targets on the ground or in the air. Stabilisation of the platform allows for accurate fire even when on the move.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password