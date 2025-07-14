Ukrainian combat module "Khyzhak" codified and approved for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The domestic remote-controlled combat module "Khyzhak" has been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

As noted, the "Khyzhak" combat module can be used both stationary and on a mobile platform. The 7.62 mm machine guns installed on it can be equipped with Soviet-style or NATO-standard ammunition.

The remote-controlled module can fire at small arms ranges. It can track and fire in different planes: at targets on the ground or in the air. Stabilisation of the platform allows for accurate fire even when on the move.

