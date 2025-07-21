Ukrainian company Kvertus launches serial production of EW robot. PHOTOS

Ukrainian company Kvertus has begun serial production of the electronic warfare robot "AD Berserk."

This was announced by Kvertus CEO Yaroslav Filimonov, Censor.NET reports.

The robot has an operational range of 20 km and up to 12 hours of autonomy. Its control range is also 20 km.

"EW creates interference across all frequency bands used by kamikaze drones, bombers, and multirotor drones," the company stated.

The primary tasks of "Berserk" include:

evacuating wounded personnel from zero line;

providing cover during mine clearance;

support during assault operations;

protection of logistics routes, etc.

"This drone is a symbol that at Kvertus, work on technological development never stops for a moment. We are already processing dozens of orders for these systems, a clear testament to their effectiveness.

Our equipment improves monthly, and technologies develop by leaps and bounds. The goal remains unchanged: to defend against drones, save lives, and preserve equipment and positions," Filimonov concluded.

