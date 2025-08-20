Firefighters continue to battle fire in Poltava region caused by Russian shelling for a second day. PHOTOS

Rescuers continue to extinguish a fire at a Poltava region enterprise that started as a result of a Russian strike.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The fire occurred in several separate locations. As of the morning of 20 August, all foci were localised. The work is ongoing, two fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia are involved," the statement said.





















As a reminder, on the night of 19 August, Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region. The enemy used attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Kremenchuk and Lubny came under Russian attack.

It is known that the occupiers hit the energy infrastructure.

