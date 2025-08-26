Ukrainian-Polish expedition discovers about 40 bodies in mass graves during exhumations in Lviv. PHOTOS

In Lviv, a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition is completing search and exhumation work, during which a mass grave of World War II victims was discovered. Preliminarily, these are the remains of about 40 people.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, Censor.NET informs.

The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists and historians.

According to preliminary data, based on the results of the exhumation work the remains of about 40 people were found in the former village of Zboiska in Lviv. The remains are currently being identified.

See more: Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy in Ternopil region: remains of more than 42 people found. PHOTOS





Further work will include assembling the remains, conducting DNA analyses, and officially confirming the number of dead.

Among the artefacts found are buttons from military uniforms, rank insignia, weapons, helmets, and numbered tokens. One of them even preserved the soldier's name, engraved by hand. This can help identify individual soldiers.

According to Andrii Nadzhos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, Poland has announced its intention to conduct search and exhumation work in 13 locations in Ukraine. Such work is also planned in 4 locations in Poland.

Earlier this year, the remains of 42 Polish citizens were found in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region. All of them will be reburied in accordance with Christian traditions. The place for this has already been determined.

At the same time, work is being prepared in Poland: at the end of September, a Ukrainian expedition will begin searching in the village of Hureczko, near Przemyśl.

Read more: Ukraine allows Poland to exhume fallen soldiers at Zboiiska in Lviv - Ministry of Culture