Russians shelled 49 settlements in Sumy region during day: critical and industrial infrastructure facilities attacked, there are wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 4 September, Russia launched a series of strikes on critical and industrial infrastructure in the Sumy region, causing injuries, destruction, and a large-scale fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Thus, the SES said that the enemy repeatedly struck the area where rescuers were extinguishing the fire.



The rescuers were not injured, they were in safer places. All the fire pits have been extinguished.

In addition, on the night of 5 September, Russian UAVs attacked the Sumy community. Non-residential buildings caught fire. The SES officers examined the hit sites and prevented the fire from spreading further.







The Sumy RMA also reported on the security situation in the region as of the morning of 5 September.

As noted, there were civilian casualties as a result of Russian shelling of the region.

In the Sumy community: 2 men born in 1963 and 1966 were injured as a result of a UAV strike on a civilian infrastructure facility.

In the same community, a 56-year-old man was wounded by the debris of one of the drones.

Also, a girl born in 2005 was injured as a result of the fall of UAV debris.

In addition, a 65-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man who had suffered from enemy attacks the day before also sought treatment at medical facilities in the region.

During the day, Russian troops fired 122 times at 49 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region.

Most attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, UAV strikes, and the dropping of explosive ordnance from UAVs:

Almost 20 strikes by the KABs;

almost 20 MLRS strikes;

almost 20 strikes by UAVs;

more than 10 drops of explosive ordnance from UAVs.

The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

civilian infrastructure and non-residential buildings were damaged in Sumy community;

a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in Seredyno-Budska community;

in Sveska community, non-residential premises and 5 units of trucks were damaged.

Local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service, National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 7 people from border communities overnight.



The air alert in the region has been in effect for 21 hours and 17 minutes.