Scheme to embezzle millions in army property purchases in Lviv region exposed, - SBI. PHOTO

A former commander of a military unit in Lviv region, who is now the deputy head of the Zolochiv District Military Administration, was caught buying thousands of army beds at inflated prices. As a result, the state lost more than UAH 2.6 million.

As noted, the official did not conduct proper market monitoring and signed the agreement at almost twice the inflated prices. At that time, the actual cost of a similar number of beds was about UAH 3.8 million.

In addition, the unit received only 180 units worth over UAH 1.1 million from the contractor, and the rest were never delivered. Nevertheless, the commander ordered to transfer UAH 6.5 million to the businessman for the entire batch.

It is also reported that in November 2023, the SBI exposed him for abuses during the purchase of RGS-50 tanks.

The materials of this proceeding have already been submitted to the court, and he will be held accountable for the damage caused to the state in excess of UAH 37 million.

The ex-commander has been served a notice of suspicion of negligence in service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.

It is planned to file a petition to the court to seize his property and choose a preventive measure. Information about his possible receipt of kickbacks and involvement in other schemes is also being checked.