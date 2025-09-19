Occupiers have built new launch site for "shaheds" in Bryansk region of Russian Federation SATTELITE IMAGES

Russians have set up a new site for the launch of Shahed ("Geranium") attack drones just 35 kilometres from the border with Ukraine in the Bryansk region.

The relevant satellite images were published by Brady Africk on Platform X, Censor.NET reports.

The images show an extensive launch complex located between the villages of Voyna, Oleshok, Golyshina, Zhyvy Klyuch and Martynovka in the Bryansk region.

Four storage areas have already been built at the site, hidden in high caponiers with shed-like structures inside. Two launch areas with catapults have also been set up.

Russian troops are systematically building such sites both in the border areas and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Militarnyi writes.

Back in early August, it was reported that such a facility had been hit on the territory of the "Primorsko-Akhtarsk" airfield.

In addition, the "Dnipro" project recorded two more complexes in Oryol and Bryansk regions.

One of them is located 175 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, near the village of Tsymbulova in the Oryol region. It is considered to be the main launch site for Russian long-range drones and is one of the largest known.

Another complex was built near the village of Navlya in Bryansk Oblast. There are three storage bunkers on its territory, but no stationary launchers - drones are launched from vehicles.

