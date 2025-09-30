Foreign Ministry diplomat sold Ukrainian passports to Russians for leaving to EU, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service's Counterintelligence Service and the National Police, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, exposed a scheme to "legalise" Russian citizens in the European Union.

Who is involved in the scheme?

As a result of complex measures, an adviser to one of the departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country was exposed, who in 2022 sold several Ukrainian passports to Russians for leaving to the EU.

What did the investigation reveal?

The deal took place during the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion, when the suspect held the position of Second Secretary for Consular Affairs of the Embassy of Ukraine in a European country.

"While at the diplomatic mission, the official accepted 'orders' from Russian citizens who wanted to enter the EU and move freely within its borders.

According to the case file, the official issued Ukrainian citizenship to his clients in exchange for monetary reward, providing them with foreign passports of our state," the statement said.

To find the "customers", the official used a network of intermediaries who were in the European Union and contacted citizens of the aggressor country.

The information on the possible involvement of "legalised" Russians in the intelligence and subversive activities of Russian special services is currently being checked.

What was found during the searches?

During the searches, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of his illegal activities.

The official has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an official using his/her official position).

What does he face?

The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The investigation and procedural steps are carried out in cooperation and with the full assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The offender faces up to 7 years in prison.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

