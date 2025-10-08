Journalist Oleksa Shalaiskyi was bid farewell in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A funeral ceremony was held at St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv for journalist and editor-in-chief of "Nashi Hroshi" Oleksa Shalaiskyi, who died on 4 October.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The burial will take place in the village of Morozivka in the Kyiv region.



























As a reminder, on 4 October, it became known that one of the co-founders and editor-in-chief of the "Nashi Hroshi" journalistic project, Oleksa Shalaiskyi, had died.

Oleksii Shalaiskyi was a well-known Ukrainian investigative journalist, one of the most respected in the field of anti-corruption journalism. He was the co-founder and editor-in-chief of "Nashi Hroshi", which has been covering corruption schemes in government, public procurement and business for decades.

Oleksa Shalaiskyi started his career at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s. First there was a student newspaper, then the city's Ratusha. Then the cult magazine "PiK", the websites ForUm and ProUA. He also worked for the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" website.

