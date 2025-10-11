Day in Kharkiv region: enemy struck five settlements, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked the Izium, Kupiansk, Lozova, and Chuhuiv districts of the Kharkiv region. There is damage to infrastructure and casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

22 UAVs of the Geranium-2 type;

1 Molniya UAV;

1 FPV drone.

A 58-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured in Russian attacks in the village of Symynivka, Vovchansk community. A grenade explosion in Lozova injured a 48-year-old and a 40-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Izium district a private house was damaged (Horokhovatka village);

a warehouse was damaged in the Kupiansk district (Velykyi Burluk village);

in the Chuhuiv district, a civilian enterprise was damaged (Chuhuiv).

At night, the enemy attacked Chuhuiv and Velykyi Burluk village in the Kupiansk district with unmanned aerial vehicles. The hits caused destruction and fires on the territory of private enterprises, the SES reported.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured.

