Russian attack on Dobropillia: man’s body recovered from rubble of destroyed house. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out an air strike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region, resulting in one death.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, after the Russian attack in Dobropillia, rescuers unblocked the body of a man from the rubble of a residential building.



"The day before, the Russian invaders launched a treacherous air strike on the private residential sector of the city. The rescuers were working under the threat of repeated shelling, which is why they had to stop repeatedly," the SES said.

The rescuers reportedly dismantled about 500 kg of destroyed building structures. The work is now complete.

