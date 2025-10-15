Over 69% of Ukrainians oppose simplified access to state secrets for MPs, according to study. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that MPs should undergo a standardised vetting process before gaining access to classified information.

These are the findings of a sociological survey conducted by Active Group on 11 October 2025 using the SunFlower Sociology online panel, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, 46.6% of respondents are convinced that parliamentarians should have access to state secrets exclusively on a general basis, while another 23.1% are of the opinion that it should be on a more general basis.

Only 16.8% of respondents are ready to allow a simplified procedure, of which 7.4% are "definitely" and 9.4% are "more likely". Another 13.4% were undecided.

Regarding citizens' awareness of the fact that MPs already have access to classified information without in-depth vetting, only 29.8% of respondents said they were aware of this. The largest number - 35.7% - have heard something, but are not sure, and another 34.5% are hearing about this fact for the first time.

The study was conducted by Active Group using the SunFlower Sociology online panel. Method: Self-completion of questionnaires by Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older. Sample: 800 questionnaires (representative by age, gender and region of Ukraine). The theoretical error at a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 3.5%. Data collection period: 11 October 2025

