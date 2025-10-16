Colonel Riumshyn remanded in custody until 12 December: Bail - 10 million UAH. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Pecherskyi District Court upheld the motion of the SBI investigator to extend the term of detention of the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn.

According to lawyer Andrii Yosypov, this hearing is special, as it will be the last one in the Pechersk court.

"Soon the indictment will be handed over, and the case will be sent for consideration on the merits to another court," he said.





During the hearing, the lawyer noted that the bail amount of 10 million hryvnias was excessive, given that Riumshyn's salary is 27,000 hryvnias per month and his wife's, who is also a military officer, is 42,000 hryvnias.

According to the prosecution, while in office, the colonel failed to send 186 reports on military personnel who had gone AWOL, making it impossible to search for them and enforce their punishment.

The prosecutor considers the suspicion to be well-founded and therefore requests that the preventive measure be extended for 60 days and that the bail amount remain at 10 million 997 thousand hryvnias.

Lawyer Yosypov emphasised that the pre-trial investigation has been completed. At the same time, according to him, the prosecutors failed to gather any evidence of criminal intent, since intent must be proven in absolutely every episode of the AWOL.

Subsequently, Judge Oleh Bilotserkivets left the deliberation room and read out the decision:

"The investigator's request is upheld. The term of detention of Dmytro Yevhenovych Riumshyn shall be extended within the term of the pre-trial investigation until 12 December 2025 inclusive. Determine a preventive measure in the form of bail to ensure Riumshyn's obligations as defined by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Set bail in the amount of 10,001,484 hryvnias."







Lawyer Andrii Yosypov stated that, given the practice of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, he does not know whether they will be able to meet the deadline to consider the appeal before the indictment is sent to another court.

According to him, the case will likely be sent to Zaporizhzhia. It is currently unknown to which court exactly.

The defence lawyer also noted that Riumshyn's bail was reduced by only 800,000 hryvnias.

The decision to extend the preventive measure will be appealed.

The situation in the 155th Brigade and the case against its commander, Colonel Riumshyn

As a reminder, on 1 January 2025, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov outlined a number of facts about the circumstances of the formation and functioning of the 155th mechanised brigade "Anna Kyivska", which entered the battle near Pokrovsk and suffered significant losses there.

According to him, the 155th Brigade faced a number of problems: 1,700 soldiers left the brigade without permission before the first battle, the brigade commander was fired immediately after the battle, and one of the brigade's leaders died of a heart attack.

Butusov conducted a lengthy investigation to find out what exactly led to the significant losses of brigade personnel and equipment and massive AWOL.

In October, the 155th Brigade left for training in France. 1924 servicemen were sent there, of whom only 51 had more than a year of military service experience, 459 had up to a year of experience, and the majority, 1414, had just enlisted and served for less than 2 months, about 150 were sent to France even without undergoing the BGMT. About 50 military brigades fled to France.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET also reports that the brigade was not provided with the necessary weapons. In particular, the brigade has not received a single drone from the state to carry out combat missions. Also, according to Butusov, there were no electronic warfare equipment. The brigade was supplied by volunteers. In addition, all the 120 mm mortar shells produced by the Ministry of Strategic Industries that were given to the brigade were defective.

On 2 January, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation had launched an investigation into the massive AWOL in the 155th "Anna Kyivska" Brigade following media reports. In turn, the French Ministry of Defence did not comment on the information that the 155th "Anna Kyivska" Brigade, trained by the French Armed Forces, was the subject of an investigation in Ukraine.

Also in early January, the results of a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff regarding the 155th SMB "Anna Kyivska" became known.

On 5 January, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, promised to increase the capabilities of the 155th Brigade and admitted that there were problems that needed to be addressed.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, said that the formation of new brigades without their support was a gross mistake that was costly for the country.

On 20 January 2025, the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Riumshyn, was detained by the SSU. And on 22 January, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for him in the form of bail in the amount of 90 million hryvnias.

On 6 February, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left Riumshyn in custody. The court refused to release him on bail, instead reducing the bail from UAH 90 million to UAH 50 million.

On 11 June, the court remanded Riumshyn in custody until 20 July and reduced his bail to UAH 27 million.

On 4 September, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv reduced the bail for the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Riumshyn, from UAH 22.7 million to UAH 14.9 million.

On 11 September, the court reduced the bail to 10 million hryvnias, leaving Riumshin in custody.

