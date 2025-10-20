Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts under enemy attack. Five-storey building was on fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 20 October 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities of the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones.

As noted, there were hits. A fire broke out in a five-storey building and shops. The house of culture was damaged.

Shelling in Nikopol region

According to the RMA, the aggressor fired at Nikopol district with an FPV drone and artillery. They hit Nikopol and Pokrovsk community.

Four private houses, 6 outbuildings and a power line were damaged.

"No one was killed or injured. In the region, the defenders of the sky destroyed 5 UAVs," the RMA said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 19 October, 10 people were injured in a UAV attack in the Shakhtarska community of the Synelnykivskyi district. One woman is in serious condition. In addition, Russia massively attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region: all miners were brought to the surface, no one was injured.

