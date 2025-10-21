Tube with unexploded unguided aviation missiles was found in Kharkiv region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

A tube with unexploded unguided aircraft missiles was found in a field in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Local residents saw a suspicious object and immediately called the emergency services.

Sappers from Volyn, who are currently demining territories in eastern Ukraine, loaded the dangerous object onto a pyrotechnic vehicle using a manipulator and transported it to a special site for destruction.

REMINDER.

If you see a suspicious object, call 101 immediately!

