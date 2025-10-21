ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8870 visitors online
News Photo Demining of Ukrainian territories Destruction of missiles and drones
2 176 6

Tube with unexploded unguided aviation missiles was found in Kharkiv region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

A tube with unexploded unguided aircraft missiles was found in a field in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Local residents saw a suspicious object and immediately called the emergency services.

Sappers from Volyn, who are currently demining territories in eastern Ukraine, loaded the dangerous object onto a pyrotechnic vehicle using a manipulator and transported it to a special site for destruction.

See more: Shmyhal named Ukraine’s main priorities at Ramstein meeting: PURL initiative, Ukrainian drones and missiles, and increasing strike range. PHOTOS

Tube with unexploded unguided aviation missiles
Tube with unexploded unguided aviation missiles
Tube with unexploded unguided aviation missiles

REMINDER.

If you see a suspicious object, call 101 immediately!

Read more on our Telegram channel

Author: 

rocket (1716) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (911) sapper (73) Kharkivska region (1083)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 