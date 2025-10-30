Woman injured in overnight strike on Kyiv region, major damage in Boryspil district. PHOTOS

Russians attacked Kyiv region with shaheds at night. The consequences are recorded in four districts of Kyiv region, with the most significant damage in Boryspil district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

A woman was wounded

As reported earlier, one female resident was injured. She has already undergone surgery and is in stable condition. All necessary assistance is being provided.

Damage recorded in four districts

Boryspil

Twelve private houses were damaged and windows were broken in five high-rise buildings. A shop, a restaurant and four enterprises were damaged. Two cars were destroyed and another 12 cars and eight buses were damaged.

Bila Tserkva - two private houses were damaged.

Brovary - two private houses damaged.

Bucha - one private house damaged

"Together with representatives of local authorities, the State Emergency Service, the police, social and municipal services, we are working directly at the sites of enemy attacks. The consequences are being eliminated, the damage to residential buildings is being assessed, and the necessary assistance is being provided to those affected," Kalashnik said.

Kalashnik noted that no resident will be left without assistance.

"Despite the enemy's attempts to destroy our region, we are working, we are rebuilding, we are helping. Kyiv region is holding its ground," the official emphasised.

Night shelling on 30 October

On the night of 30 October, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine due to enemy drones and missile threats.

