Russia once again launched MiG-31K aircraft. Air Force reported missile attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region (updated)

At around 8:45 a.m. on 22 October, the Russian Federation's attack on Ukrainian territory went on. The Air Force said a new enemy MiG-31K had taken off. Right now, the threat has been called off.

"All of Ukraine is under missile threat! A MiG-31K take-off has been recorded," the report said.

The Air Force also reported a missile in the Poltava region heading towards the Kyiv region and a missile heading towards Kyiv.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defence systems were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

