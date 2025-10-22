Consequences of combined Russian attack on Kyiv: two people killed, fires and damage in four districts. PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently dealing with the aftermath of the night attack on the capital. At night and in the morning of 22 October, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv, killing two people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv State Emergency Service.

Dniprovskyi district

According to rescuers, another enemy attack hit a residential building. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of a sixteen-storey residential building. 10 people were rescued and brought out into the fresh air. Unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found during the firefighting operations. The fire has now been extinguished.

Read more: Explosions in Kyiv again, air defence systems are operating: high-rise building in Desnianskyi district on fire, debris hit building in Pechersk (updated)

Darnytskyi district

It is also noted that as a result of the UAV hit, a fire broke out in a seventeen-storey residential building on the 11th to 16th floors. The fire has been localised. 15 people were rescued, including 2 children.

Also, at another address, there was a fire in a two-storey non-residential building. The fire is localised.

Desnianskyi district

The facade of a ten-storey building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A car was burning in the yard, a gas pipe was damaged. The fire was extinguished. Twenty people were rescued during the firefighting operations.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pechersk district

Preliminary, a UAV hit the 21st floor of a 25-storey residential building. A minor fire was extinguished before the arrival of fire and rescue units.

Information about the victims is being established.

Consequences





















What happened before?

Earlier, it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia would attack Ukraine with attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, damaging oil companies.