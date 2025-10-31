Defence Intelligence of Ukraine fighters likely launched counteroffensive near Pokrovsk – The Economist. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are likely conducting counteroffensive actions near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region to restore key logistics routes.

The Main Intelligence Directorate conducts a helicopter insertion

"According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, a bold counteroffensive operation is underway near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics routes. A video sent to me purportedly shows helicopter-borne troops landing in areas Russia claims to control," he wrote.

According to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia outlet, Main Intelligence Directorate Special Operations Forces have launched a complex air-assault operation under the command of Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

It is reported that DIU assault troops entered parts of the city that Russian generals had claimed to capture and consider critical for Ukraine’s logistics.

Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

