Massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: Institute of Otolaryngology and Consultative and Diagnostic Centre damaged, - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

As a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, healthcare facilities suffered significant damage - the Prof. O.S. Kolomiichenko Institute of Otolaryngology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine and the Consultative and Diagnostic Centre of the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences at the Institute of Otolaryngology

"Due to the terrorist actions of the Russian army, healthcare facilities have once again been damaged — places where Ukrainian doctors save lives while the enemy wants to take those lives away.

Two damaged buildings, two people with superficial injuries, broken doors and almost all windows — this is the situation at the Prof. O.S. Kolomiichenko Institute of Otolaryngology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine after a night attack," the statement said.

It is noted that work is currently underway to dismantle windows and glass. About 90 patients who were being treated in the damaged buildings have been transferred to other, undamaged buildings.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 6 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. Number of injured rises to 34. PHOTOS

It is reported that Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko has already visited the Institute of Otolaryngology and discussed further steps to provide assistance with the management of the medical facility.

Damage to the Consultative and Diagnostic Centre

In addition, the Consultative and Diagnostic Centre in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv was damaged last night. An enemy drone severely damaged the building of the civilian medical facility. The roof and the fourth (top) floor were completely destroyed. Work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences.

See more: Occupiers attacked Kyiv region with drones: people injured and buildings damaged. PHOTO

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine / Facebook page

Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv with missiles and drones: hits recorded in several districts, 25 people injured (updated)

Massive combined strike on Kyiv on 14 November

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several areas of the city came under fire.

Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. Another 34 people were injured, including two children.

Due to damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district, some buildings are temporarily without heating, and there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply. The Russian strike also caused: