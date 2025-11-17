Russian forces attack Odesa region with drones: one injured, port equipment and civilian vessels damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the early hours of Monday, 17 November 2025, Russian forces again attacked Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Fires at energy and port infrastructure

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at energy and port infrastructure facilities.

"According to preliminary information, one person was injured," the statement says.







See more: Russians struck Odesa region, damaging energy facility and causing one casualty. PHOTOS

Units of the State Emergency Service and local fire brigades were involved in handling the aftermath.

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

Updated information

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba reported that during the night Russia carried out drone strikes on port infrastructure in Odesa region.

As a result of the attack, port equipment and several civilian vessels moored at the quays were damaged.

One of the ports is experiencing power supply disruptions, and specialists are already working to restore it.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Specialised services are working on site to extinguish the fires and deal with the aftermath.

Background

The day before, it was reported that Izmail had been attacked by enemy UAVs, and residents were urged to refrain from sharing information online.

See more: Enemy launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: port and energy infrastructure hit. PHOTOS