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Russians struck Odesa region, damaging energy facility and causing one casualty. PHOTOS
On the night of 14 November, Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Kipper, according to Censor.NET.
Most of the targets were destroyed by air defence forces, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure and energy facilities.
Consequences of the attack
"The attack on the energy facility caused fires and damaged a nearby residential building and the roof of a garage. Rescuers quickly localised the fires," the report said.
One person is known to have been injured as a result of the Russian strike and has been provided with assistance.
What preceded it?
- The Russians struck the Kyiv region, injuring six people.
- In Kyiv, three people were killed and at least 15 injured after a massive Russian strike.
- In the Cherkasy region, Russian drones damaged residential buildings, farm buildings and infrastructure.
- In the Kirovohrad region, a power line was damaged.
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