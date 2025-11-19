Russia struck residential buildings in Ternopil with X-101 cruise missiles containing foreign components, - Air Force. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck apartment buildings in Ternopil with X-101 cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

See more: Two 9-storey buildings critically damaged in Ternopil, people trapped under rubble - Klymenko. PHOTOS

According to military sources, the missiles were launched from strategic aircraft: six Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield and four Tu-160MS aircraft from the Engels and Ukrainka airfields. The launches were carried out from areas in the Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.

Law enforcement officers are examining weapon fragments to document the terrorist attack against civilians. The Air Force emphasized that it had repeatedly provided evidence to its partners: X-101 missiles contain components manufactured by companies in the US, China, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries.

As of 4 p.m., fragments of one of the missiles that hit a nine-story building have been found. It is an X-101, manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the tragedy in Ternopil could have been avoided if Russia had not managed to circumvent sanctions against the terrorist state.

Shelling on 19 November