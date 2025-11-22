Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk and Druzhkivka under attack, one person killed, damage reported. PHOTO
Yesterday, 21 November 2025, Russian troops shelled two areas of the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
In Sloviansk, an administrative building and a car were damaged. In Holubivka, Oleksandrivka district, one person was killed and a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, an administrative building and three cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was wounded.
Bakhmut district
Six houses were damaged in Siversk.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 10 times in 24 hours. 341 people, including 124 children, were evacuated from the front line.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password