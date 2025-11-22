Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk and Druzhkivka under attack, one person killed, damage reported. PHOTO

Yesterday, 21 November 2025, Russian troops shelled two areas of the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, an administrative building and a car were damaged. In Holubivka, Oleksandrivka district, one person was killed and a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, an administrative building and three cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was wounded.

Read more: Central Pokrovsk gradually coming under Russian control: enemy entrenches and sets up positions – DeepState

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.







In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 10 times in 24 hours. 341 people, including 124 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Occupiers have advanced in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk and in Pokrovsk direction - DeepState. MAP