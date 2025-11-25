Set designer and prop maker Vadym Tupchii killed in Kyiv in Russian Shahed attack. PHOTO

In the small hours of 25 November, set designer and prop maker Vadym Tupchii was killed when Russian forces shelled Kyiv.

This was reported by journalist Denys Kazanskyi and the artist’s friend Tymur Bobrovskyi, Censor.NET informs.

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Vadym Tupchii worked at the Drama and Comedy Theatre and was the author of the latex noses for the cult TV programme "Shou dovhonosykiv" (literally, "Long-Nosers Show"), which was broadcast on Ukrainian TV channels in 1996–1999. In his apartment-workshop he had been creating props, musical instruments and masks for 25 years.

The victim’s son told the Kyiv24 TV channel that after the attack he lost contact with his father, who did not answer his phone. The artist’s body was identified by acquaintances "by his underwear or, it seems, parts of his face".

Tupchii’s friends remember him as a talented, ironic and imaginative master. "Ten days ago we had dinner together, talked and sang in the warmth of good company in the middle of yet another Kyiv blackout. And we said goodbye as if it was only for a moment…," Bobrovskyi shared.

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Ukrainian PEN clarified that Tupchiy was an actor by training. He began working at a wind instrument factory at the age of 21, and from the age of 25 he performed at the Sharzh Theatre alongside Viktor Andrienko.

Vadym Tupchii was 65 years old.

A combined strike on Kyiv on 25 November

In the small hours of 25 November, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv using attack UAVs and missiles launched from the air, sea and land.

Damage was reported in three districts of the capital. Seven people were killed and another 14 injured, including children.

As of the morning of 25 November, damage was recorded as follows:

in the Pecherskyi district, a high-rise apartment building was hit;

in the Dniprovskyi district, a nine-storey residential building was hit, and garages were also struck;

in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged.

Read more: Russia launches 22 missiles and 460 drones at Ukraine. Four UAVs entered Moldova and Romania – Zelenskyy