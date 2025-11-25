Russian forces hit NOVUS logistics centre, four drivers killed and five people wounded. PHOTO

Last night, a missile strike damaged the logistics centre of the NOVUS supermarket chain, one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Ukraine, with an area of more than 50,000 square metres.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the company’s press service.

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"Thanks to its operation, we were able to ensure uninterrupted daily supplies of food to our stores. The centre was built and opened already during the full-scale invasion as a symbol of resilience, development and faith in the future," the statement reads.

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Four drivers killed

"Our greatest pain is the loss of people. During the attack, four drivers working for our suppliers, who had arrived to unload goods, were killed. Another five people were wounded. NOVUS employees who were in a shelter during the attack were not injured," the company added.

It is also noted that the logistics centre is currently not operating. The relevant services are working at the site, and the scale of the damage is being assessed – it is reported to be significant.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: rescue operations ongoing at two sites, person may be trapped under rubble – Klymenko. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a Russian strike on Kyiv region. There is damage in Bila Tserkva and a child was wounded.

It was also reported that Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Kyiv. So far, six people have been killed and 12 injured in the capital as a result of the attack.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

According to the Air Force, air defence forces shot down 452 air targets.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: heating restricted in several districts