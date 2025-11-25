Russian attack on Kyiv: rescue operations ongoing at two sites, person may be trapped under rubble – Klymenko. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Kyiv at two sites in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts – residential buildings hit in Russian strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties and injured reported

According to him, the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital also came under a massive attack today.

"As of now, six people are known to have been killed and more than ten wounded. State Emergency Service rescuers have saved 18 people. However, there is information that one person may still be trapped under the rubble," Klymenko noted.

Watch more: People denied access to library shelter during overnight attack on Kyiv. Investigation under way – police. VIDEO

State Emergency Service rescuers, police, mobile units of the Migration Service and service centres are working at the sites. Investigators are documenting every consequence of the enemy strikes – every war crime.

"Last night, Russia also attacked the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa and Chernihiv regions. The strikes targeted civilian and energy infrastructure. Interior Ministry forces are handling the aftermath at all locations.

Russia is deliberately striking at civilians and their homes, at essential facilities. This is the strategy of a terrorist state: destruction, fear, death," the minister stressed.











Ukrainian services are doing everything possible to rescue everyone who needs help, find every person under the rubble, and support the victims.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region – DTEK

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a Russian strike on Kyiv region. There is damage in Bila Tserkva and a child was wounded.

It was also reported that Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Kyiv. So far, six people have been killed and 12 injured in the capital as a result of the attack.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

According to the Air Force, air defence forces shot down 452 air targets.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: heating restricted in several districts