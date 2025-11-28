15.5 million hryvnias intended for purchase of spare parts and repair of military equipment were embezzled: criminal group has been exposed, - National Police. PHOTOS

In 2024, the head of a commercial enterprise organised a "victory" scheme for a company under his control in procurement for the needs of a military unit. The cost of services was unreasonably inflated. The organiser and his accomplice have been notified of suspicions.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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How did the scheme work?

The organiser of the scheme planned that in order for the controlled company to "win" the tender for the needs of the Security and Defence Forces, it was necessary to create the illusion of competition and a supposedly single advantageous offer. He ensured the participation of several controlled legal entities in the tender, which submitted knowingly disadvantageous commercial offers. This created the impression among Ukrainian Armed Forces officials that there was competition and that the offer from the company controlled by the organiser was advantageous.

After "winning" the tender procurement, the suspect personally signed contracts with the military unit's leadership for the purchase of goods at inflated prices, ensured their delivery and acceptance by the military, and received funds into his accounts.

Read more: Embezzlement on drones: HACC sets bail of UAH 12 million and UAH 5 million for two State Special Communications officials

It is noted that the funds received were distributed among the participants in the scheme and spent on their own needs.

What do they face?

On 27 November, police conducted 39 searches in the Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr regions and in the city of Kyiv. Documents and data storage devices that are evidence in criminal proceedings were seized.

See more: Scheme to embezzle millions in army property purchases in Lviv region exposed, - SBI. PHOTO

Police investigators notified the organiser of the scheme and his accomplice of their suspicions under Part 4 and Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement or acquisition of property through abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. One of the suspects was detained in accordance with procedural law and placed in a temporary detention facility.

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Investigators are preparing materials for the selection of preventive measures for the suspects. The investigation is continuing under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.







