Day in Chernihiv region: enemy struck farm and energy facilities. There is destruction. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 2 December, enemy "Gerans" repeatedly attacked a farm in one of the villages in the Chernihiv district. Two explosions were recorded.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling of the Chernihiv region during the day
As noted, the fire at the site of the attack was extinguished.
There was also a "Geran" attack on an energy facility.
"In the evening, a drone targeted one of the enterprises in the Korop district. There is destruction. A fire broke out at the site of the strike," said the head of the region.
What preceded this?
The day before, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking the energy sector in the Chernihiv region: a facility in the Koryukivka community was under attack.
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