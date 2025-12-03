Day in Chernihiv region: enemy struck farm and energy facilities. There is destruction. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 2 December, enemy "Gerans" repeatedly attacked a farm in one of the villages in the Chernihiv district. Two explosions were recorded.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Chernihiv region during the day

As noted, the fire at the site of the attack was extinguished.

There was also a "Geran" attack on an energy facility.

See more: Occupiers attacked Chernihiv region with drones: two people wounded. PHOTOS

"In the evening, a drone targeted one of the enterprises in the Korop district. There is destruction. A fire broke out at the site of the strike," said the head of the region.





What preceded this?

The day before, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking the energy sector in the Chernihiv region: a facility in the Koryukivka community was under attack.

See more: Enemy shelled Chernihiv region: 26 settlements were hit, house was damaged, and business burned down. PHOTOS